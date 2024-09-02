Embree Financial Group Sells 244 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Embree Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HON. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON opened at $207.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.45 and its 200-day moving average is $202.99.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.06%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

