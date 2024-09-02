Embree Financial Group Sells 40 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.8% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 214,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in Accenture by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,912,635. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $341.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.93. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $294.00 to $293.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.33.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

