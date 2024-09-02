Energi Market Cap Achieves $6.27 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0780 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $6.27 million and $462,615.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00037953 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,321,136 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.