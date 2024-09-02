Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0002

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Everdome has a market cap of $5.84 million and $697,046.61 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everdome alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,708,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.