Family Asset Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.7% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 789.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $476.27 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.20.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

