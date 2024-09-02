FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $390,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

FFT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,066 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,134,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $93.26 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

