First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Solar Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $227.37. 1,235,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.23. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.69. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.71 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 31.98%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Solar will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $248.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $382,339.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,506 shares of company stock worth $2,827,217. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 81,947.0% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $298,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in First Solar by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,454,499 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,861,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $53,752,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

