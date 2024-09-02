First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 2.24% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FKU traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $40.82. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,611. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.13. The company has a market cap of $69.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4464 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

