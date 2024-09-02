FSA Advisors Inc. Sells 186 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

FSA Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.1% of FSA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $278.38 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The stock has a market cap of $417.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

