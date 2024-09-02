Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Short Interest Update

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 866,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Genesco Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE GCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.19. 119,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,929. Genesco has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.66 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genesco will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
StockNews.com raised Genesco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
