Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $880,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $1,474,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,074,910 shares of company stock worth $585,972,318. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

KO traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.47. 18,624,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,073,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

