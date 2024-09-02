Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 9,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. 23,229,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,238. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.