Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 31.0% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the second quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% during the second quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 9,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.23. 23,229,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,417,238. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,306,511 shares of company stock valued at $420,470,807. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. HSBC lifted their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
