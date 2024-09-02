Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 2,079 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $50.54. 15,615,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,705,109. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.89.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

