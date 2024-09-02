Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $156,000. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.29. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

