HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 31st total of 305,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,461,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 67,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 348,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 291,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.20. 73,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,598. The stock has a market cap of $586.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

HONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

