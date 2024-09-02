Harfst & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,820,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,932. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

