Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Short Interest Update

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 31st total of 8,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after acquiring an additional 452,536 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 23,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after buying an additional 689,363 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,696,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HOG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.44. 1,260,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,855. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

