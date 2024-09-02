Hermez Network Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $139.91 million and approximately $21,318.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00006540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,539.50 or 1.00038600 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012732 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007806 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.84129617 USD and is up 0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $16,075.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

