Hop Protocol (HOP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $55,213.79 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

