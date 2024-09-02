Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,907.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 124,412 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 288,701 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 730,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $0.90 to $0.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.15 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 314,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,690. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $54.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 33.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. Research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, and nutrients, as well as plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment.

