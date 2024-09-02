Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 88,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,828 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 14,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,490,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.20. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

