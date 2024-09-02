iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.60.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

