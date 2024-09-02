iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,417 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,815,775 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

