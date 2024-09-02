iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $566.75. 3,016,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $551.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.85. The company has a market cap of $489.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.