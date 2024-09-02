iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 46,140 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 86,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 373,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,830,000 after acquiring an additional 34,073 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $61.89. 5,201,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

