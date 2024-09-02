iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Raised by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.07. 290,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $134.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

