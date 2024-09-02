Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.00

Shares of Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.78), with a volume of 612377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.50 ($0.97).

Jersey Oil and Gas Stock Down 19.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a current ratio of 13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.28 million, a PE ratio of -347.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 129.80.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

