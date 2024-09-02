Jupiter Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Billion (JUP)

Jupiter (JUP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $64.56 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter was first traded on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.70362672 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $60,430,315.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

