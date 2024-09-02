Kearns & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kearns & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kearns & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.20. 880,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

