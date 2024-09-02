Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $128.55. 4,116,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,979. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.28. The company has a market cap of $109.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. TD Cowen began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

