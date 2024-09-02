Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 34,238 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.14.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average of $197.95. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $236.13. The stock has a market cap of $104.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total transaction of $508,020.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

