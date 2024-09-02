Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 2,205 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $30,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Eaton by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.00.

Eaton Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $306.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,320,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $305.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

