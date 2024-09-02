Komodo Market Capitalization Reaches $32.61 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $32.61 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00049530 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00036995 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,370,639 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

