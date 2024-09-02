Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kuke Music Price Performance
Shares of KUKE stock remained flat at $1.27 on Monday. 42,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,054. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Kuke Music has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
About Kuke Music
