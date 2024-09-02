Kusama Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $281.54 million and $10.16 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.27 or 0.00031174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama launched on July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 15,412,380 coins and its circulating supply is 15,412,211 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network. Kusama’s official message board is guide.kusama.network/docs/community. The Reddit community for Kusama is https://reddit.com/r/kusama and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama (KSM) is an experimental blockchain network designed to facilitate rapid innovation and testing of new blockchain projects before they are deployed on Polkadot. It uses a similar codebase and infrastructure as Polkadot, allowing developers to experiment with fewer constraints. The KSM token is essential for network operations, including staking, governance, and bonding for parachain creation. Founded by Gavin Wood, Kusama serves as a crucial testing ground for the broader Polkadot ecosystem.”

