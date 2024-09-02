LCM Capital Management Inc Acquires 843 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $90.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.23 and its 200 day moving average is $103.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

