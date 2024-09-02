LCM Capital Management Inc Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.1% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,454.4% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 80,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,408,000 after buying an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $568.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $569.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $514.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.23.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

