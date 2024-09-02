LGL Partners LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.5% of LGL Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,021.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 768,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,823,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 767,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

