Lisk (LSK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $109.12 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Lisk has a total market cap of $109.12 million and $2.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.