Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Short Interest Update

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,360,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 31st total of 10,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Lufax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lufax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Lufax Trading Up 1.8 %

LU traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,019. Lufax has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26). Lufax had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $822.36 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.