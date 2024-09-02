Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by OAKMONT Corp

OAKMONT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 13.1% of OAKMONT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OAKMONT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $59,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 510,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV grew its holdings in Mastercard by 20.2% during the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 96,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

MA opened at $483.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $453.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,406,959 shares of company stock worth $638,333,126. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.