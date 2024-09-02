Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $713,500,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after acquiring an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,063,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,803,000 after purchasing an additional 97,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,644,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,621 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.37. The stock had a trading volume of 687,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

