Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.