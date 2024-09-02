Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 0.5% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,124,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.10. 6,549,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,978. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

