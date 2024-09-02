Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,568,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,473,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Novartis by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after purchasing an additional 590,830 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after buying an additional 666,104 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.89. The company had a trading volume of 902,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

