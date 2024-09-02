Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 28,563 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,563 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Mondelez International worth $77,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

