NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,937. The company has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.67.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

