Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,734 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 54,797 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 2.3% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $1.87 on Monday, reaching $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,338. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $389.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

