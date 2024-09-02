Origin Protocol Price Tops $0.0898 on Major Exchanges (OGN)

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.76 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol’s genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,409,664,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official message board is www.story.xyz/blog. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Origin Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a decentralized platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces. Created by Josh Fraser and Matthew Liu, it utilizes blockchain to empower developers and businesses in building decentralized applications (dApps). OGN serves as the native token, used for governance, incentivizing participation, and facilitating transactions within the marketplace. Holders can participate in platform governance, vote on proposals, and use OGN for payments, accessing exclusive features and enjoying reduced fees.”

