PaLM AI (PALM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $35.86 Million

PaLM AI (PALM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 2nd. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $664,138.65 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000766 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI’s genesis date was November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official message board is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 79,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.43812129 USD and is down -4.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $243,533.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

